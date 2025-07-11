William J. Lansing Sells 2,200 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,200 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,780.48, for a total value of $3,917,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,025,866.24. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,484.29 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,855.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.49.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.