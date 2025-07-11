William Blair Estimates VSE’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. VSE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $127.76 on Friday. VSE has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,431.06. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VSE by 94.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in VSE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VSE by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in VSE by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

