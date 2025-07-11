William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AEHR

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $14,100 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $14.59 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.34 million, a P/E ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 44,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,668.28. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

