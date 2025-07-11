What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for OLED FY2027 Earnings?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.17. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Universal Display stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,504,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
