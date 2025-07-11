Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

