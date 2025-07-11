WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $308.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.