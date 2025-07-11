WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:WM opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

