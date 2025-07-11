WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

