WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

