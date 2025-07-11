WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,478 Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PINK stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $133.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.70.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

