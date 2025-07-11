Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

