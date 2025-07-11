Weil Company Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $371.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $155.95 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.