Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

