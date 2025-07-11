Weil Company Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 225.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF opened at $70.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

