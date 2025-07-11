Weil Company Inc. Has $28.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,781,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,599,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,527,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,524,000 after acquiring an additional 261,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.