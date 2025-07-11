Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

