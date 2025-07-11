Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

