Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.40 and last traded at $254.50, with a volume of 223790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after purchasing an additional 386,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,887,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,708,000 after purchasing an additional 273,628 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,199,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.