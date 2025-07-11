Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

