Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vivendi
Vivendi Trading Down 0.3%
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.