Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 684 ($9.29) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Down 0.8%

About Vistry Group

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 616 ($8.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 601.88. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 486.70 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,436 ($19.51).

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.