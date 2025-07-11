VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $266.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $60.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

