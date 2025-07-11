VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 18.2% increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.33 on Friday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

