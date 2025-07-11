Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.8% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $36.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

