Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $309.87 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $998.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

