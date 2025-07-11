Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,724,000 after buying an additional 235,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $479.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

