Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.24. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 359,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,788.47. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,014,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,546,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,459,883.04. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock worth $20,056,881 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 274.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 763,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

