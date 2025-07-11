Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.