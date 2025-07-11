Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

