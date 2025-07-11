Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 158,804 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

