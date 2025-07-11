Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $244.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

