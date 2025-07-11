Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Lifted by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

