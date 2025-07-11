Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.