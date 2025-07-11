Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

