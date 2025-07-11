Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $154.81 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 75,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,930.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

