Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of HII opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

