Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

