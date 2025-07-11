Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $151.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $151.98.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.