U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $238.80 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.