U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 123.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Bolthouse Investments LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.