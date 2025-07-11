U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 31.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the airline’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

