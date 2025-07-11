Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58, reports. The business had revenue of $1,891,630.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.
About Tsuruha
