Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $39.80 Average PT from Analysts

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $38.70 on Friday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

