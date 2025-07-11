Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

