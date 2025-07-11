Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $416.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

NYSE TT opened at $434.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $438.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.24 and a 200 day moving average of $380.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

