Top Growth Stocks To Watch Now – July 10th

Circle Internet Group, Blueprint Medicines, Blackstone, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to achieve revenue and earnings growth at a faster pace than the overall market. These firms typically reinvest profits back into the business rather than pay dividends, which can lead to higher share-price valuations and greater volatility. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for capital appreciation over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,548,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,413,285. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,994.15. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

BPMC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.34. 4,465,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $129.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $163.34. 1,948,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $11.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,114. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $318.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

