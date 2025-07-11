Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

Robinhood Markets, BIT Mining, BTCS, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, and BTC Digital are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies whose core operations involve cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology—examples include Bitcoin‐mining firms, crypto exchanges, and blockchain developers. Their share prices often move in tandem with digital‐asset markets while still being subject to broader stock‐market forces, offering investors a regulated way to gain exposure to the crypto sector without directly holding digital coins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,465,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,904,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

BIT Mining (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

NYSE:BTCM traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,897,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,868. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.13.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 7,870,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,076. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 2,313,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,295. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of NASDAQ METX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 3,375,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

