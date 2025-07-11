Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) Insider Jason Ferris Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL – Get Free Report) insider Jason Ferris acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,223.68).
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -4,649.10 and a beta of -0.49.
