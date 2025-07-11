Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL) Insider Jason Ferris Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Titanium Sands Limited (ASX:TSL – Get Free Report) insider Jason Ferris acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,223.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -4,649.10 and a beta of -0.49.

Titanium Sands Company Profile

Titanium Sands Limited primarily engages in the exploration of mineral reserves in Sri Lanka. It holds 100% interest in the Mannar Island heavy Mineral Sands project that consists of five exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 140 square kilometers located in northwest Sri Lanka. The company was formerly known as Windimurra Vanadium Limited and changed its name to Titanium Sands Limited in December 2016.

