Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $25.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE:TMO opened at $431.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.05.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

