The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.41.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $249.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day moving average is $265.57. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

