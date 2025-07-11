TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG) versus Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head to Head Analysis

TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Sunrun”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $2.04 billion 1.22 -$2.85 billion ($12.13) -0.90

Profitability

TGI Solar Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -129.97% 9.42% 2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TGI Solar Power Group and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrun 2 10 11 1 2.46

Sunrun has a consensus target price of $13.97, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats TGI Solar Power Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

